Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

IRIX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. On average, analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in IRIDEX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.