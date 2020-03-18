Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target to $9.00

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 104.55% from the stock’s previous close.

ENRFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS ENRFF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

About Ensign Energy Services

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

