Royal Bank of Canada Lowers BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$58.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCE. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.36.

Shares of BCE stock traded down C$2.26 on Wednesday, hitting C$51.50. 2,282,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,850. BCE has a 12 month low of C$49.46 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$61.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.28.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

