Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 182.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821,775 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $468,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,568,000 after buying an additional 791,273 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,131,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,313,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,417,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,453,000 after buying an additional 636,708 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,281,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,909,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,936,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,337,000 after buying an additional 179,496 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

RY traded down $5.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 289,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.816 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

