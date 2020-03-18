Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDOG. ValuEngine upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,301. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a PE ratio of -219.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 68,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $3,088,236.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $7,874,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 808,108 shares of company stock worth $35,082,170.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

