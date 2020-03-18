Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) to “Outperform”

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 15,075.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Perrigo by 3,574.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,430,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.