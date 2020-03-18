Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RDSB has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price objective (down from GBX 2,450 ($32.23)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,593.70 ($34.12).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 954.10 ($12.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,771.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,144.54.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

