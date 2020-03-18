Royal Mail’s (RMG) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RMG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 152 ($2.00) to GBX 138 ($1.82) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 148 ($1.95) target price (down from GBX 159 ($2.09)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.33 ($2.21).

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 161.14 ($2.12) on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 150.45 ($1.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 271.10 ($3.57). The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 4.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 206.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, insider Maria da Cunha acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £26,550 ($34,925.02). Also, insider Michael Findlay acquired 16,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £29,875.10 ($39,299.00). In the last three months, insiders purchased 331,789 shares of company stock valued at $59,362,490.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

