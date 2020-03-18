RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.54 Million

Equities analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to post $245.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $253.67 million. RPC reported sales of $334.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $801.00 million to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $843.70 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RPC has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $436.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.