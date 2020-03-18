RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Holdings Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,463 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of RPT Realty worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 27,918 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPT. ValuEngine downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $15.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $838.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

