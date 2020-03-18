Rupaya Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. Rupaya has a market capitalization of $4,873.67 and $64.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,991.26 or 2.29109606 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00022415 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,511,230 coins and its circulating supply is 8,483,235 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

