Rupee (RUP) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 105.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $189,564.55 and $2.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,123,850 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

