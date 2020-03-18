Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

