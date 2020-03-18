Ryo Currency Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $142,395.71 and $52.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,317.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.02188891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.03384260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00643570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00688399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00084683 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00025602 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00543399 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018832 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 18,859,181 coins and its circulating supply is 18,741,868 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

