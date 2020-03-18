SafeCapital 1-Day Volume Tops $742,014.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $979,562.11 and $742,014.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00015944 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,411,120 coins and its circulating supply is 1,155,481 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

