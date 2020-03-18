SafeInsure Price Down 22.4% Over Last Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $237,384.89 and approximately $240,534.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00343498 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002381 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000983 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 13,468,825 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

