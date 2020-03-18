Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €158.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €158.00 ($183.72) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 197.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €128.80 ($149.77).

EPA:SAF traded down €15.76 ($18.33) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €53.14 ($61.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €131.62 and a 200-day moving average of €138.99. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($107.40).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

