Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 12,487.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,979 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.57% of Saia worth $37,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after buying an additional 105,201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Saia by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Saia by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Saia by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Saia Inc has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.82.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

