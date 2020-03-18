SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAPMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SAIPEM S P A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SAIPEM S P A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $11.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

About SAIPEM S P A/ADR

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

