salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,856,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 137,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 85,601 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 359 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616,695 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $262,939,000 after acquiring an additional 465,451 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 194,144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $54,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,021.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,330 shares of company stock valued at $68,365,259 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.24. 12,974,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,972. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 661.23, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

