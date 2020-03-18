Sally Lake Purchases 5,000 Shares of Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Stock

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) insider Sally Lake acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($24,664.56).

Sally Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Sally Lake acquired 5,000 shares of Beazley stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($32,359.91).

BEZ stock opened at GBX 394.80 ($5.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 8.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 536.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 560.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Beazley PLC has a one year low of GBX 468.40 ($6.16) and a one year high of GBX 634 ($8.34).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Beazley’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEZ shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Beazley in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 555 ($7.30) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beazley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 594.20 ($7.82).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

