SALT Price Reaches $0.0595 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LATOKEN and Binance. SALT has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $30,465.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.02230771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00192947 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035571 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Liqui, IDEX, Binance, OKEx, ABCC, Radar Relay, Huobi, Upbit and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

