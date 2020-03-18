SaluS Trading Down 28.8% Over Last Week (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. SaluS has a market cap of $4.00 million and $6,087.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for about $3.95 or 0.00074499 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033715 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00106672 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000789 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,342.67 or 1.00793152 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000760 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000163 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

