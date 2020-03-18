San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.80

News headlines about San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. San Miguel earned a media sentiment score of 2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMGBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of San Miguel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of San Miguel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get San Miguel alerts:

SMGBY stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 707. San Miguel has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54.

About San Miguel

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products; processing and marketing refrigerated processed and canned meat products; manufacturing and marketing flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks, and condiments; importing and marketing coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for San Miguel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Miguel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.