Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -4.60

Headlines about Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sandstorm Gold earned a media sentiment score of -4.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TSE SSL traded up C$1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.08. 3,319,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,186. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.64 and a 12-month high of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.78.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1501987 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSL. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director David Awram bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 533,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,390,211.20. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.42, for a total transaction of C$113,081.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,688.32.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

