Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $94,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 715,436 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 956,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 53,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,337 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $13.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $585.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.