Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €108.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €108.00 ($125.58) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €100.00 ($116.28).

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down €2.35 ($2.73) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €76.10 ($88.49). 6,376,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €87.48 and its 200-day moving average is €85.39. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($108.10).

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

