SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,096 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of SAP worth $218,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

Shares of SAP traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,172. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.49. The stock has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $93.23 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.7119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

