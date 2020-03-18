Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Earning Extremely Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Sasol (NYSE:SSL) has trended extremely negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sasol earned a daily sentiment score of -4.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

SSL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,548,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. Sasol has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

