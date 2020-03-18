Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,145 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,089 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. 287,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

