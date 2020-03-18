Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 321,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 158,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,184,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 93,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,744. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

