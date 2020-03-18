Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,381,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.72% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $248,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $53.09. 2,709,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,943. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $59.86.

