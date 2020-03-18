Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.01% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $164,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,604,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.