Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Science in Sport (LON:SIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SIS stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Science in Sport has a 12-month low of GBX 39.50 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 64.75 ($0.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.04.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts under the SiS brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of the European Union, Australia, and internationally. Its principal product range SiS GO energy powders, isotonic gels, energy bars and hydration tablets; and SiS REGO, a range of spectrum recovery products; and WHEY20, a protein product.

