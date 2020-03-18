Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SALT shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

NYSE SALT opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.73. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is 6.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 15.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 285,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.