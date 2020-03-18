Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF)

Stock analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $8.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

