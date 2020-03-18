Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Seagate Technology worth $23,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,220 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STX traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.48. 2,573,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,174. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

