Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 43,470 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.19% of Seagate Technology worth $29,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,174. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $302,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,220 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.