SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

SeaSpine stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $208.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 24.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

