Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCWX. TheStreet raised Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secureworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of SCWX opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $802.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Secureworks has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $20.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

