Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,338 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.78% of Select Bancorp worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCT. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Select Bancorp by 1,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

SLCT traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. 683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,692. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The company has a market cap of $142.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.51. Select Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Select Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Bancorp Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

