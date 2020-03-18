Selfkey Price Down 39.4% Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Selfkey token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, RightBTC, Binance and Tidex. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $769,089.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00055961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.74 or 0.04072673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039787 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,011,648,715 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Kucoin, Binance, Tidex, ABCC, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

