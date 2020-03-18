SelfSell Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. SelfSell has a market cap of $33,095.72 and approximately $2,423.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SelfSell has traded down 65.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00037286 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

