Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Cfra

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by research analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $162.00. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $176.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.16. The company had a trading volume of 79,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average of $147.14. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.13 and a 52 week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

