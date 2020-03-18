Semux (SEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $659,034.87

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000989 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Semux has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $659,034.87 and approximately $20,491.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00037058 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00025751 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00019658 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003872 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002532 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

