Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Position Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,387,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,946 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.50% of Sensata Technologies worth $128,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.61.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

