Senseonics Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Senseonics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SENS. Guggenheim lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.85.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 69,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,846. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Senseonics by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Senseonics by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

