Sensyne Health’s (SENS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LON SENS opened at GBX 41.95 ($0.55) on Wednesday. Sensyne Health has a 52-week low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 184 ($2.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.89.

Sensyne Health Company Profile

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

