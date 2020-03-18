Sentient Coin (SEN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,547.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $456,801.04 and $6,547.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded up 182.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00502655 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00920650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00032744 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00185645 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007376 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00108775 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

