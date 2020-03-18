Sentinel 24-Hour Volume Hits $18,896.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $18,896.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000125 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000137 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

